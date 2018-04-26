Fleetwing Sponsoring Joe Nemechek In The NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Talladega

Joe Nemechek will have a long-time sponsor, Fleetwing, on board his No. 15 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Sparks Energy 300 at the Talladega (Al.) Superspeedway.



Fleetwing Corporation, a multi-branded petroleum jobber established in 1956, will adorn the hood of the No. 15 Camaro driven by Nemechek as a primary sponsor. Based in Lakeland, Fla., Fleetwing Corporation is family-owned and operated. Also sponsoring Nemechek will be D.A.B. Contractors, a service-oriented construction company in Central Florida.



Nemechek has found a lot of success at Talladega Superspeedway. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Nemechek has two wins, seven top-five finishes, nine top-ten finishes, and five pole awards in Talladega. In addition, Nemechek has one top-five finish, five top-ten finishes, and four pole awards in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at the superspeedway.



“Talladega is always one of the most exciting races of the year,” Nemechek said. “It’s great to have the continued support of Fleetwing. They’re great people from my hometown, and they’ve been a loyal sponsor of mine for years. I can’t wait to be back behind the wheel of the No. 15 JD Motorsports Chevy. If it runs anything like it did at Daytona in February, it’s going to be a great weekend.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. and 12:35 p.m. (CT) on Friday, April 27. On Saturday, April 28, qualifying will start at 10:00 a.m. (CT), and the Sparks Energy 300 will get the green flag at 2:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. ET) on FOX.

JDM PR