Garrett Smithley Wishing For Success At Talladega For His Birthday

Garrett Smithley has proven that he knows how to race a superspeedway, and he’s hoping to repeat that success in Saturday’s Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. A good finish would be a great birthday present for Smithley who turns 26 on Friday.



Smithley started off the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with a fifth place superspeedway finish at Daytona, the best finish so far in his career. Smithley’s best finish at Talladega is 12th place. The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) will once again be on board the No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday’s race. Alabama FAME and packaging supply company, Sonoco, will join the team as associate sponsors.



“I’ve been looking forward to this week’s race every since my top-five in Daytona,” Smithley said. “My ‘Number Nuthin’’ team has a great superspeedway car, I have FAME continuing their support with us this weekend, and it’s my birthday! I'd like to say a special thank you to Alabama FAME and Sonoco for supporting us this weekend as well. As long as we can have a little bit of luck, we can definitely leave Talladega with a great finish.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. and 12:35 p.m. (CT) on Friday, April 27. On Saturday, April 28, qualifying will start at 10:00 a.m. (CT), and the Sparks Energy 300 will get the green flag at 2:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. ET) on FOX.

JDM PR