Ross Chastain Hoping To Repeat His Superspeedway Success at Talladega

Ross Chastain and team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller have had a whirlwind start to the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, and they are looking for more success in this Saturday’s Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. Flex Seal will once again be on board Chastain’s No. 4 Chevrolet Camaro.



Chastain started off the year with a ninth place superspeedway finish in Daytona. Now eight races into the season, Chastain has three top-ten finishes and is 12th in NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings.



“JD Motorsports has always had a strong superspeedway program, but this year they are really on point,” Chastain said. “I’m really looking forward to racing Talladega this weekend with Flex Seal back on board. If luck goes our way, this could really be a race to remember for the No. 4 team.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. and 12:35 p.m. (CT) on Friday, April 27. On Saturday, April 28, qualifying will start at 10:00 a.m. (CT), and the Sparks Energy 300 will get the green flag at 2:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. ET) on FOX.

JDM PR