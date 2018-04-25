Spencer Boyd Welcomes RV General Store to “Cruisin’ the Campground”

We are excited to welcome RV General Store as the Official Sponsor of Crusin’ the Campground with Spencer Boyd. In addition to the fan and driver interaction at the track, the 20-acre superstore will appear multiple times on the No. 76 Grunt Style Camaro as an associate sponsor in 2018.



RV General Store prides themselves on providing small store service with super store benefits and boasts the only RV Warranty Forever program in Oklahoma. Their slogan of “make going fun” accompanies this one stop RV shop started in 1982. They are happy to deliver just about anywhere and encourage NASCAR fans to check out their wide selection of new class A, class B, class C, toy haulers, fifth wheels or travel trailers at www.rvgen.com.



Since his debut race at Martinsville in 2016, Spencer has visited the campgrounds or parking lots at almost every NASCAR race he’s competed in to sign autographs for the fans. “I think it’s the second-best part of my “job”, besides driving the car of course,” says Boyd about meeting fans. “I’ve made some friends out in the campground and look forward to seeing them when I visit their track. Our sport thrives on these loyal fans and I’m going to do what I can to keep them coming back.”



The RV General Store logo will be featured on Spencer’s golf cart that helps him cruise the campgrounds and the No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro at Talladega, Iowa, Bristol, and Texas.



RV General Store General Manager, Darrin Abel said about their new partnership, “Spencer is a salt-of-the-earth type of guy. He is a hardworking, service-minded businessman, much like us, so it is natural for us to partner with him. We love his interaction with the fans both at the track and on social media and look forward to reaching more NASCAR fans.



Fans can find Spencer “Cruisin’ the Campground” at most NASCAR Xfinity Series race he enters. Please consider visiting his sponsor’s website to learn more.

Spencer Boyd PR