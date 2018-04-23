Vinnie Miller Finishes 31st In His First Richmond Race

Vinnie Miller, making his first career start at Richmond Raceway, finished in 31st place in Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250.



Driving the No. 01 JAS Expedited Trucking Chevrolet Camaro, Miller worked with his JD Motorsports with Gary Keller teammates and his driver coach, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Landon Cassill, to learn as much as possible ahead of the ToyotaCare 250.



“I went into the weekend hoping for a solid race finish, and I think we accomplished that,” said Miller. “Our practices right off the truck at Richmond (Raceway) were the best we’ve had all year. We were able to have a decent race, and I finished all the laps without a scratch on the No. 01 JAS Expedited Trucking Camaro. I can’t thank the Johnny (Davis), our sponsors, my crew chief Bryan (Berry), and the rest of the guys on this No. 01 team for all their support helping this rookie learn every weekend.”



Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is the Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 28th, 2018.

