Garrett Smithley Finishes 27th In The ToyotaCare 250

23 Apr 2018
Xfinity Series News
Garrett Smithley, driving the No. 0 FAME Chevrolet Camaro, came home with a 27th place finish in Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway.

This was the second race in 2018 with The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) on board Smithley’s No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro.

“It’s not the finish we were hoping for, but we had a decent race at Richmond,” said Smithley. “We struggled a little bit with grip all day long. The car was really good on short runs, but couldn’t slice through the field on long runs. We finished 27th with no damage on the car. I’m happy that FAME was back on board, and I’m excited to get to Talladega and keep digging.”

Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is the Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 28th, 2018.

Steven B. Wilson

