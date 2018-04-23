RCR, RPM and Kaulig Racing to Headline Customer Appreciation Event

Kaulig Racing is proud to announce its partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Richard Petty Motorsports for Customer Appreciation Day on Wednesday, May 23. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams and Xfinity Series team will open their doors to NASCAR fans from around the country at their campus in Welcome, N.C.

Both Richard Childress Racing and Richard Petty Motorsports will host their partners as well as hundreds of fans migrating to the area for Charlotte’s Speed Weeks. Along with welcoming fans, Kaulig Racing will be celebrating a monumental step in its NASCAR journey. At 12:00 p.m. ET during Customer Appreciation Day the team will open its new 5,000-square foot addition with a ribbon cutting ceremony and toast by team owner Matt Kaulig.

Stemming from the Richard Childress Racing Museum will be food trucks, partner exhibits, tailgating games and more!

In addition, all three teams will participate in autograph sessions throughout the day at the Museum.

You can also stay up-to-date with autograph times and the other festivities by clicking “interested” here: https://www.facebook. com/events/1791447057824733/

The event is set to run from 9 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 23. All media members are invited to take part in the festivities.

RCR/RPM/Kaulig Racing PR