GMS Racing Richmond NXS Recap

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Richmond Raceway

Start: 17th

Stage one: 26th

Stage two: 13th

Finish: 17th

Points: 8th

Additional Info

- Gallagher sits eighth in NASCAR Xfinity drivers points, one point above Brandon Jones.

Quote

"We were just off this weekend. We couldn't get the handling quite right and I was in need of forward drive. Honestly though, last year I would have been happy with this 17th-place finish, so to be disappointed in a finish like that just shows me how much this team has improved and the GMS Racing Xfinity program has grown. Not all of the races will be great but I believe it's how we handle the bad days that get us better as a team. I am really looking forward to Talladega next weekend and try to qualify for another chance at one hundred thousand dollars."

GMS Racing PR