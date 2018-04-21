GMS Racing Richmond NXS Recap

21 Apr 2018
Xfinity Series News
10 times
GMS Racing Richmond NXS Recap Getty Images for NASCAR

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Richmond Raceway

Start: 17th

Stage one: 26th

Stage two: 13th

Finish: 17th

Points: 8th

Additional Info

- Gallagher sits eighth in NASCAR Xfinity drivers points, one point above Brandon Jones.

Quote

"We were just off this weekend. We couldn't get the handling quite right and I was in need of forward drive. Honestly though, last year I would have been happy with this 17th-place finish, so to be disappointed in a finish like that just shows me how much this team has improved and the GMS Racing Xfinity program has grown. Not all of the races will be great but I believe it's how we handle the bad days that get us better as a team. I am really looking forward to Talladega next weekend and try to qualify for another chance at one hundred thousand dollars."

GMS Racing PR

Steven B. Wilson

