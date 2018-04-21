RCR Post Race Report - Richmond 250

"It feels great to put together a weekend from start to finish like this and finally get the result we deserve to go along with it. Our No. 2 National Brain Tumor Society Chevrolet Camaro was fast all day long. I felt like we managed the changing track conditions really well, whether we were practicing at 8 a.m. or racing at 7 p.m. Everyone was on it this weekend from the road crew to the pit crew. We were consistent the whole time and made the most of every opportunity, which lead to our first top-five finish of the year. That's huge for us. To qualify for Xfinity's Dash 4 Cash next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway on top of that is an honor. It's my first time qualifying for that, so I'm excited to be in it. We'll be looking to win the $100,000 and make the cut for the final weekend of the program at Dover, one of my favorite tracks on the circuit."  
-Matt Tifft 
Jeb Burton's RCR Debut Ends in a 12th-place Finish at
Richmond Raceway
 

 12th
 
 
 14th
 
 13th
"We knew the importance of saving our tires and long-run speed for this race. That was part of our strategy today and I think it paid off. The car wasn't the fastest on restarts, but we passed quite a few cars on longer runs.  There was somewhat of an unlucky incident with the No. 7 car, but Nick (Harrison, crew chief) and the team did a good job of keeping us on the lead lap. Man, I had a lot of fun racing this No. 3 Estes Chevrolet. I'm thankful for the opportunity to race for RCR and I'm pleased with the overall finish."  
-Jeb Burton
Flat Tire Ruins Strong Run at Richmond Raceway for
Daniel Hemric and South Point Hotel & Casino Team
 

 29th
 
 
 4th
 
 4th
"This is a rough way to end a strong day. The South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet was really good from the start of the race, was strong on the long run and we were able to lead laps and win a stage. At the start of the second stage I could feel there was something wrong with the right front after about five laps. As the run went on it just got worse, but I could tell the tire was going down. I tried to make it to the end of the stage or catch a caution, but the tire finally gave out. That got us stuck multiple laps down and we did what we could to make the most of the night. The team found a small pinhole in the tire, and there's nothing you can do about that. We had a fast Chevrolet, but that's just part of it."  
-Daniel Hemric

 

