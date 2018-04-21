RCR Post Race Report - Richmond 250

"It feels great to put together a weekend from start to finish like this and finally get the result we deserve to go along with it. Our No. 2 National Brain Tumor Society Chevrolet Camaro was fast all day long. I felt like we managed the changing track conditions really well, whether we were practicing at 8 a.m. or racing at 7 p.m. Everyone was on it this weekend from the road crew to the pit crew. We were consistent the whole time and made the most of every opportunity, which lead to our first top-five finish of the year. That's huge for us. To qualify for Xfinity's Dash 4 Cash next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway on top of that is an honor. It's my first time qualifying for that, so I'm excited to be in it. We'll be looking to win the $100,000 and make the cut for the final weekend of the program at Dover, one of my favorite tracks on the circuit."

