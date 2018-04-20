Custer On Pole for Tonight’s ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond

With the eighth race of the season to get underway as the transforming Richmond Raceway, Cole Custer and the Stewart-Haas No. 00 team put the car on the pole for tonight with a run of 121.332 mph, 22.253 seconds.

The last time a Ford sat on the pole for this event was way back in 2013 when Brad Keselowski ran from the pole to the checkered flag that night.

Following up behind Custer tonight will be Christopher Bell with a 22.336 second lap at 120.881, Austin Cindric running 119.469 at 22.453, Daniel Hemric who is in tonight’s Dash4Cash after some slight issues in Bristol running a 120.214 mph for a lap of 22.460 and rounding out the top-five will be John H. Nemechek driving a limited schedule for Chip Ganassi Racing running 120.192 at 22.464.

The remaining Dash4Cash drivers will start with Allgaier in seventh, Sadler in eighth and Gallagher in 17th.

Tonight’s ToyotaCare 250 is schedule for 7:00 P.M. (ET) for 250 laps, race stages will be at laps 75, 150 and 250, pit road speed will be 40 mph.