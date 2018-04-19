Safeway Sponsoring Joe Nemechek and JD Motorsports at Richmond Raceway

Joe Nemechek will once again be racing the No. 15 Chevrolet Camaro for team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) ToyotaCare 250 at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway.



Safeway’s Eastern Division is proud to sponsor award winning NASCAR driver Joe Nemechek and to cheer him on as he competes in Richmond. Joe will be racing on behalf of Safeway’s shoppers and the division’s 12,000+ employees.



“Safeway shares Joe Nemechek’s spirit and drive,” said Jim Perkins, Safeway Eastern Division President. “Like Joe, Safeway moves fast, we innovate, and we go the extra mile to achieve success!”



Safeway and its Eastern Division are part of Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. The Eastern Division operates 119 stores in Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia, Florida and Delaware.



“I’m very excited to be returning to Richmond Raceway with a new sponsor,” Nemechek said. “My No. 15 JD Motorsports team gave me a great car last weekend in Bristol, and we’ve been working very well together. I’ve found victory lane at Richmond before, so I’m feeling confident that we’ll give Safeway a great finish.”



The NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a one-day show at the Richmond Raceway. Practice is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. (ET) on Friday, followed by qualifying at 4:05 p.m. The ToyotaCare 250 will get the green flag at 7:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

JDM PR