Garrett Smithley Has "Nuthin" But Confidence Heading to Richmond

After a great race at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend, Garrett Smithley is excited to race Richmond Raceway in Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250.



The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) will once again be on board the No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro for Friday’s race.



“I’m really excited about going back to Richmond,” said Smithley. “My 'Number Nuthin'' team has put together a great short track program this year. I just ran my best ever Bristol race, and I’ll have that same car this weekend at Richmond. I have run really well at Richmond in the past, so I have very high expectations for this Friday. This will also be my second race of the year with FAME on the car, so I’ll be looking bring home a great finish for them.”



The NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a one-day show a Richmond Raceway. Practice is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. (ET) Friday, followed by qualifying at 4:05 p.m. The ToyotaCare 250 will get the green flag at 7:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

JDM PR