Vinnie Miller Hoping to Turn His Luck Around In Richmond

Despite having bad luck in the last two races, Vinnie Miller is optimistic about Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway. JAS Expedited Trucking will once again be on board Miller’s No. 01 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro.



This will be Miller’s first time racing at Richmond Raceway, but he will have experienced Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver, Landon Cassill as a driver coach.



“After two weekends in a row of bad luck, I’m hoping to get the monkey off my back this weekend in Richmond,” said Miller. “I will be leaning on my JD Motorsports with Gary Keller teammates to learn as much as I can about Richmond (Raceway). I’ve been reviewing tapes and putting a lot of time on the SIM (simulator), so I am optimistic on a solid performance. Landon Cassill will be with me as a driver coach again this weekend, so hopefully with all this help I’ll be able to bring home a top-20 finish for the No. 01 JAS Expedited Trucking team.”



The NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a one-day show a Richmond Raceway. Practice is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. (ET) Friday, followed by qualifying at 4:05 p.m. The ToyotaCare 250 will get the green flag at 7:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

JDM PR