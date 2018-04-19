Ross Chastain Has High Expectations for Richmond Raceway

After a top-ten finish at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend, Ross Chastain is eager to race Richmond Raceway in Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250.



Team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller announced earlier this week that USVets911.com will be on board Chastain’s No. 4 Chevrolet Camaro in Richmond. USVets911.com, lead by Tom Daley, Daley Technology Systems (DTSconnect.com), joins together a collection of organizations with the goal of getting help to our veterans. USVets911.com will host their second annual “LA Veterans Resource Expo” (LAVetExpo.com) on July 23rd, 2018. Last year’s event helped hundreds of veterans find jobs and the care they need, and they are looking to expand these events across the United States.



“My goal is to make this race the best so far this year,” said Chastain. “My No. 4 team has been improving every single week, and I think we are really on a roll now. It helps to have such an important sponsor that we all believe in, USVets911.com, on board this week. We want to give them every bit of exposure and TV time that we can.”



The NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a one-day show a Richmond Raceway. Practice is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. (ET) Friday, followed by qualifying at 4:05 p.m. The ToyotaCare 250 will get the green flag at 7:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

JDM PR