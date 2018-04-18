NASCAR Driver Elliott Sadler Teams Up with kaléo about AUVI-Q® (Epinephrine Injection, USP) to Raise Awareness of Life-Threatening Allergies

To outperform the competition as a NASCAR driver, it's key to be safe, fast and have clear verbal direction. The same can be said for those who need to be prepared in the event of a life-threatening allergic reaction. For these reasons, NASCAR XFINITY Series racecar driver, Elliott Sadler, is collaborating with AUVI-Q® (epinephrine injection, USP) to raise awareness of life-threatening allergies and anaphylaxis.

This initiative hits close to home for Elliott. His son, Wyatt, was just a toddler when he experienced an anaphylactic reaction and was rushed to the emergency room after tasting a peanut for the first time. Wyatt was subsequently diagnosed with a severe peanut allergy that Elliott and his wife, Amanda, learned could be life-threatening. Now, Wyatt and his family don't go anywhere without AUVI-Q. AUVI-Q is an FDA-approved prescription medicine used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in people who are at risk for or have a history of serious allergic reactions. AUVI-Q is the first and only epinephrine auto-injector (EAI) with an auto-retractable needle and includes innovative features such as step-by-step voice instructions that guide the user through the administration of epinephrine during a panic-stricken, life-threatening allergic emergency. AUVI-Q does not take the place of emergency medical care. Seek immediate medical treatment after using AUVI-Q.

Food allergies have been shown to be the leading cause of anaphylaxis in children ages 0-9.1 It is estimated that approximately 6 million children aged 17 and younger in the U.S. have food allergies, with peanut being the most common allergen2, and the number continues to rise.3 Elliott's race schedule will have him traveling the country over the next several months to talk about his journey with Wyatt, and to raise awareness of life-threatening allergies and the steps that can be taken to be prepared during an allergic emergency.

It's also easy for Elliott to draw parallels between his career in NASCAR and his son's experience in being prepared for a life-threatening emergency. The AUVI-Q Trainer, which comes with the AUVI-Q auto-injectors, is designed to guide an untrained user through the steps to administer epinephrine safely using AUVI-Q in an allergic emergency, much like how Elliott's chief crew communicates with him throughout the race. It's important to act fast, but safely.

"I found the AUVI-Q voice instructions valuable because anyone who's watching Wyatt can learn how to use it. Even Wyatt knows what to do," said Elliott. "I also like that AUVI-Q fits easily in most pockets – even my son's – so that it is discreet. Wyatt can focus less on his peanut allergy and more on what he enjoys most – baseball, soccer, fishing and spending time with our family and friends at the race track."

"It's amazing to realize how far-reaching life threatening food allergies are. We are grateful to Elliott and Wyatt for sharing their story with other families," said Eric Edwards, MD, PhD, Vice President of Innovation and Research & Development at kaléo and co-inventor of AUVI-Q. "Very often, people with life-threatening allergies may feel like they're missing out on certain experiences given the risk of an allergic emergency. We are dedicated to allergy education that may help these individuals and their families feel prepared and more confident in these situations."

AUVI-Q, manufactured by kaléo, is available by prescription nationwide. To learn more about AUVI-Q and Elliott Sadler's partnership, please visit www.auvi-q.com.

kaléo PR