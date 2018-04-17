Ross Chastain and JD Motorsports Promoting USVETS911.com at Richmond Raceway

Ross Chastain and team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller are hoping to help new sponsor, USVets911.com, accomplish their mission of helping U.S. veterans and their families. Chastain will pilot the No. 4 USVets911.com Chevrolet Camaro in Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway.



Based on the 2016 census, there are almost 18.5 million veterans in the United States, and of those, more than 1 million are unemployed, 2.3 million are living in poverty, and 2.8 million are disabled. The high rates of unemployment and homelessness among veterans are unacceptable. We must do a better job of ensuring that our veterans and their families have the support, resources, and opportunities they've earned. Our vets and their families deserve nothing less than our unfettered support.



USVets911.com, lead by Tom Daley, Daley Technology Systems (DTSconnect.com), joins together a collection of organizations like Vet Hunters (VetHunters.org) with the goal of getting help to our veterans. Another notable patriotic company supporting veterans is KM Sports (KeithMortsolf.com), lead by owner Keith Mortsolf.



USVets911.com is proud to announce the second annual “LA Veterans Resource Expo” (LAVetExpo.com) on July 13, 2018. Southern California has the largest veteran population in the nation. Last year’s event helped many veterans in Southern California find jobs and the vital resources they need. USVets911.com is looking to expand and build momentum in order to bring these valuable events to more cities across the nation.



“It is such an honor to be representing USVets911.com this weekend at Richmond,” said Chastain. “This is a cause that is really close to my heart having had family and friends that have served in the military. The statistics on how many of our veterans are currently struggling is really staggering, but USVets911.com and the organizations supporting them are really making a difference in so many of their lives.”



One of these organizations supporting USVets911.com is Daley Technology Systems, (DTSconnct.com) who sponsored Chastain in the March race at Auto Club Speedway in California.



According to Tom Daley, “After giving so much for our country and our protection, the least we can do is make sure veterans have access to employment opportunities and basic resources. Every single U.S. citizen and business has a mission and that’s to fight for the people who fought for us. Our goal is to create an effective and consistent service platform nation-wide for our veterans and their families to secure the essential resources and quality of life they deserve.”

