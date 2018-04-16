Joe Nemechek Finishes 19th at Bristol Motor Speedway

Veteran driver Joe Nemechek survived a wild NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway with a top-20 finish for team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.



Nemechek qualified 30th for the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300, but he quickly worked his way into the top-20 once the race began. The No. 15 Flex Seal Chevrolet Camaro came home in 19th place.



“I had a great run in Bristol in the No. 15 Flex Seal Chevy,” said Nemechek. “JD Motorsports gave me a great car, and I had a lot of fun Saturday. I'm glad I could give Flex Seal a good finish, and I’m looking forward to racing with JD Motorsports and Johnny Davis again at Richmond Raceway.”



Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway on April 20th, 2018.

JDM PR