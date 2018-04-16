Garrett Smithley Finsihes Top-20 In The Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300

Bristol Motor Speedway has not always been kind to Garrett Smithley, but in Saturday’s Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300, Smithley’s No. 0 VehicleKEYS.com Chevrolet Camaro finished 17th, his best career finish in Bristol in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.



Smithley started the race 35th, but his JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team made positive adjustments throughout the race to help Smithley gain position.



“I finished 17th at what has been one of my worst tracks, and my team loaded up a clean racecar, so it was a really solid day,” said Smithley. “I could not have done it without VehicleKEYS.com, and I’m excited to have them back on board in a few weeks at Michigan. Having this finish at Bristol makes me really excited for Richmond next week. My "Number Nuthin'" team’s short track program is probably the best it’s ever been. I’m having a lot of fun this year.”



Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway on April 20th, 2018.

JDM PR