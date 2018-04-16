Vinnie Miller Out Of The Race Early at Bristol Motor Speedway

Vinnie Miller’s recent string of bad luck continued Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway when overheating issues and a crash relegated the No. 01 Flex Glue Chevrolet Camaro to a 33rd place finish in the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300.



Miller qualified 34th for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Early in the race, Miller had to spend an extended amount of time on pit road when the car began overheating. The No. 01 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team diagnosed the issue and worked hard to keep Miller on track. Unfortunately, the No. 01 was turned and collected in a multi-car crash on lap 142, ending Miller’s day early.



“I learned a ton this weekend at Bristol (Motor Speedway),” said Miller. “It is definitely its own animal; I guess that is why they call it the Last Great Coliseum! What happened at towards the end of Stage 2 really stunk, but it happens at Bristol. I look forward to going back in the Fall and conquering it then. It’s probably the hardest hit I’ve ever had, but I’m ready to keep digging and move on to Richmond (Raceway) this weekend and hopefully have a better outcome for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, Flex Glue, and JAS Expedited Trucking.”



Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway on April 20th, 2018.

JDM PR