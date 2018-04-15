GMS Racing Bristol NXS Recap

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Bristol Motor Speedway

Start: 9th

Stage one: 11th

Stage two: 9th (two stage points)

Finish: 5th

Points: 9th

Additional info

- With his fifth-place finish Saturday , Gallagher earned his NASCAR Xfinity Series career-best finish, as well as his fourth top-10 finish after seven races in the 2018 season.

- After his top-five run, Gallagher and the No. 23 Allegiant team will be contenders, for the first time, in next weekend's Dash 4 Cash event at Richmond Raceway.

Quote

“Wow, what a day for GMS Racing and this Allegiant team. Today was an all-team effort. A fifth-place finish at Bristol (Motor Speedway) and we qualified for the Dash 4 Cash event at Richmond next weekend. We were running in the top-10 majority of the day until we had an issue on pit road causing us to lose some track position. I just started picking cars off one-by-one, and before I knew it, I was back up into the top-10. I am so proud of my guys at GMS for all the hard work they put in each week. We are improving every weekend and I can’t wait to get to Richmond to race for one hundred thousand dollars.”