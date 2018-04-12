Noah Gragson to Drive for Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 18 NASCAR Xfinity Series Toyota Camry for Three Consecutive Races Starting at Richmond Raceway

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces that Noah Gragson will be behind the wheel of the No. 18 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Toyota Camry for three consecutive races starting at Richmond Raceway on April 20, 2018.

Gragson will be behind the wheel of the No. 18 Toyota Camry for the Toyota Care 250 at Richmond Raceway, Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway and the OneMain Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway. Gragson has experience at all three tracks between both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPS-E). Switch has been named the primary sponsor for all three spring races with Gragson.

“I’m fortunate and very honored to make my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut for Joe Gibbs Racing at Richmond Raceway. This past year, I’ve continued to demonstrate that I’m a top competitor in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in the No. 18 Safelite Toyota Tundra for Kyle Busch Motorsports,” quoted driver Noah Gragson. “JGR is known for building fast race cars and I’m excited to get behind the wheel of the No. 18 Switch Toyota Camry and prove to everyone that my skillset is ready for the next level. My plan is to not just make my NXS debut, but to also run up front in each race and make a name for myself.”

2018 marks Gragson’s second full-time season at Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) as a part of the NCWTS. Gragson has recorded one win, six top-five finishes and 15 top-10 finishes over 29 races with KBM. In 2017, Gragson captured his first NCWTS victory at Martinsville Speedway after starting the race in the fifth position.

