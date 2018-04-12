B.J. McLeod to Race in his 75th NASCAR XFINITY Series Race at Bristol Motor Speedway & Tommy Joe Martins gets Bristol Sponsors

The Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway will be a special weekend for B.J. McLeod Motorsports. On April 14th, 2018, B.J. will race in his 75th NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Race. The sponsors and team are over joyed of this achievement of their owner/ driver.

B.J.’s racing career started when he was 3 racing ATV’s. He transitioned in his racing career to Go-carts at 5 years old and dominated the track with over 300 wins and 18 championships at regional, state and national levels. The driver from Florida continued to let his passion for motorsports drive him. He started stock car racing at 13 years old. In 1997, McLeod added another impressive accomplishment to his record; he was the youngest driver to win his first Super Late Model race at Orlando Speed World. McLeod’s success in Super Late Models with over 100 wins continued to fuel his dream to race in NASCAR.

His dream became a reality in 2010, when B.J. started his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race. In 2015, B.J debut in the NXS and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS). In addition to making his debut in 2015, he also started B.J. McLeod Motorsports. He became one of the few successful driver/owners in the NASCAR Series. On top of fielding a car for himself, he also focuses on developing young talent by giving them an opportunity to race in one of the highest levels of motorsports.

Jessica McLeod could not be more excited about her husband’s accomplishments. “As his wife, best friend, and business partner, I am filled with joy to be celebrating B.J.'s 75th start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series! He is driven to succeed but always humble in his journey. I want to thank our team, partners, and NASCAR who have made this day possible, thank you!"

B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) sponsors are also very eager to be supporting B.J. on this historic race. "Much like BJMM, we are a hands on, dedicated group and have worked together closely since the start of our partnership back in 2015. We fully understand that narrow windows and tight timelines are routine in the racing world and are proud to provide whatever the teams need.” said EPIC Racewear Co-Founder Bob Bailey. “Along with being an associate partner with the team for the 2018 season, we are over the moon excited and proud to be the Co-Primary partner for the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 on April 14th at Bristol Motor Speedway."

To celebrate B.J.’s accomplishments Shawn Magee Design (SMD) partner with BJMM to develop a logo that will be on the car this weekend to recognize his accomplishment. “We’re honored to be a part of this milestone in B.J.’s racing career.”, said Shawn Magee, Owner of SMD. "It's a big achievement for B.J. and the rest of the BJMM team. We're excited to be a part of it.

Be sure to tune into the Fitzgerald Gilder Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway at 1:00pm to witness this historic day in B.J.’s career.

B.J. will be driving the #78 car and Tommy Joe Martins will be in BJMM’s second car the #8.

Tommy Joe Martins has his first primary sponsor of the year this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. Knoxville based AAN Adjusters & Gilreath Farms Red Angus will be co-primary sponsors on the #8 BJ McLeod Chevrolet for the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300. Two other local companies, KT's Rental Cabins & Claims Adjusters 411, will serve as associate sponsors for the event.

"Awesome to have some decals on this car for a change," Martins said. "Seriously this is a big deal for us. Ken Gilreath & I have worked hard to put all this together, & I can't thank him enough. It's neat to have Knoxville companies on this car for a home race at Bristol. BJ McLeod Motorsports has come such a long way since last season - it's cool to see some of that hard work being rewarded."

Martins has run four races in the #8 car this season with a 27th place average finish, nearly four positions better than the #78 car he drove for BJMM in 2017. In his only Xfinity start at Bristol Motor Speedway, Martins qualified & finished 33rd. The Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 starts at 1:00 ET April 14th on FS1. – Martins PR

Coverage of the race at Bristol Motor Speedway can be found on FS1 and PRN. Be sure to follow us on social media to see some behind the scene photos from B.J.’s 75th NASCAR XFINITY Series Race!