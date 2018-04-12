Majeski to Make Highly Anticipated 2018 Debut this weekend at Bristol

Racing Phenom Ty Majeski will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start of 2018 and his first career start at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend in Roush Fenway’s famed No. 60 Ford. As part of SunnyD’s Bristol Weekend takeover, the No. 60 Mustang will carry the majestic blue and orange colors that have proven a fan favorite over the past three seasons. Majeski has never raced at the .0533-mile high banked oval, but tested there a few weeks ago and has spent a great deal of time off track fully preparing himself for this weekend.

“This is my first Xfinity race of 2018 and I’m excited to get to Bristol and get on the track. It’s also really cool to have SunnyD on board and our hope is to be a big part of a strong weekend for both SunnyD and Roush Fenway at Bristol,” said Majeski.

“I’ve been watching the No. 60 team run all year and have been itching to get in the seat,” added Majeski, who scored a top-10 finish in the season finale at Homestead last season It was good to test at Bristol a few weeks ago and knock the rust off. The test was my first time making laps there and I think it went really well, it was good to get seat time at a unique track like that. (Crew Chief) Mike (Kelley) made some great adjustments and I was pretty happy with the car at the end of the two day test.

‘I’ve also been running a lot of laps on iRacing and at the Ford Simulator, doing everything I can to get some “seat time” before getting to Bristol,” added Majeski, who is the No. 1 ranked iRacer in the world, “Slinger, back in Wisconsin, is the closest comparison I can make to somewhere I’ve raced like Bristol. It’s a quarter-mile track, but you definitely don’t get the same speed sensation. I’ve won at Slinger, so hopefully some of that success can carry over into this weekend.”

Majeski is part of a three-driver lineup with Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric as part of a Ford development program. Briscoe and Cindric have kicked off the season and Bristol will be the first of 12 races for Majeski behind the wheel of the No. 60 Ford this season for Roush Fenway Racing.

Majeski made three starts in the No. 60 in 2017. The highlight of those three starts came at Homestead where he qualified ninth, ran in the top 10 for a majority of the 200-lap race and crossed the finish line 10th.

In addition to Bristol, Majeski will also race Talladega, Dover, Charlotte, Iowa, Kentucky, Road American, Richmond 2, Charlotte 2, Kansas, Texas and Phoenix this season.

RFR PR