Joe Nemechek to Drive for JD Motorsports In Bristol

Joe Nemechek, the 1992 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) champion, will return to JD Motorsports with Gary Keller for Saturday’s Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway driving the No. 15 Flex Seal Chevrolet Camaro.



“Front Row” Joe Nemechek has competed at the Bristol Motor Speedway 20 times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, scoring two top-five and four top-10 finishes. Nemechek also has 36 starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol.



“I’m very thankful to Johnny Davis (JD Motorsports team owner) for the opportunity to race this weekend,” said Nemechek. “It’s going to be very special to be on track racing with my son, John Hunter, at Bristol Motor Speedway. Hopefully I can give this No. 15 team and Flex Seal a great finish on Saturday.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (ET) and 3:05 p.m. (ET) Friday, April 13th. Qualifying will start at 9:35 a.m. (ET) on Saturday, April 14th, and coverage for the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 will start at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

JDM PR