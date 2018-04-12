Garrett Smithley Hoping for Better Luck in Bristol

After a tough break in Texas last weekend, Garrett Smithley is eager to turn his luck around in Saturday’s Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.



Smithley and team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller announced earlier this week that VehicleKEYS.com will be on board the No. 0 Chevrolet Camaro for the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300, and several more races in the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.



“I’m hoping for a great weekend for my ‘Number Nuthin’ team this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Smithley. “The guys have been bringing really fast cars to the track for me this year, so hopefully I can bring home a great finish for JD Motorsports and VehicleKEYS.com. I'm very excited for my first race with VehicleKEYS.com on board since we announced their multi-race deal.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying will start at 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, and the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 will get the green flag at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

JDM PR