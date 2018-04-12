Florida Watermelon Association On Board with Ross Chastain in Bristol

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and watermelon farmer, Ross Chastain will have the Florida Watermelon Association on board his No. 4 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday’s Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.



Chastain has raced at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series six times and has had some really strong runs, including his career-best qualifying effort last year.



“This is a race that I have really been looking forward to,” said Chastain. “Bristol is one of my favorite tracks, and I can’t wait to get on track this weekend. It’s really cool to have Florida Watermelon Association on the car for this race. This time of year is when they are harvesting watermelons back home in Florida, so the watermelons you’ll find at the grocery stores right now are Florida melons.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying will start at 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, and the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 will get the green flag at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

JDM PR