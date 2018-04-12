Vinnie Miller Excited to Return to Bristol Motor Speedway

Vinnie Miller, driver of the No. 01 JD Flex Glue Chevrolet Camaro, is excited for Saturday’s Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway, a track where the NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie driver has prior racing experience.



Miller raced Bristol Motor Speedway last year in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. In the 2017 race, Miller qualified in third place and finished 16th after the race was shortened by rain.



“Bristol Motor Speedway is a tough little track,” said Miller. “I raced last year in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race there, so I have some experience. I know that these NASCAR Xfinity Series cars are a lot different, so I’ll utilize every moment of practice to get up to speed. I’ve been watching the past few years’ races this week to hopefully pick up some tips. I can’t thank guys on the No. 01 Johnny Davis Motorsports with Gary Keller team enough for helping me get better every week. Our goal is to run every lap, try to stay out of trouble, and bring home a solid finish for the team and everyone at Flex Seal and Flex Glue.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying will start at 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, and the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 will get the green flag at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

JDM PR