VehicleKeys.com Signs On For Multiple Races with Garrett Smithley and JD Motorsports

Fans can look forward to seeing the No. 0 VehicleKEYS.com Chevrolet Camaro on track a lot more during the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. After sponsoring Garrett Smithley and team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller during the Roseanne 300 at Auto Club Speedway, VehicleKEYS.com has decided to come on board for multiple races, starting with the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 14th, 2018.



VehicleKEYS.com is a new online source for aftermarket key fobs for all major vehicle makes and models. VehicleKEYS.com was created to educate buyers between the cheap, average and best quality vehicle keys to prevent people from being stranded with a broken key. VehicleKEYS.com will also be offering the patented Eternity Key which is made with a stronger design than any other automotive key and offers a true lifetime warranty.



“VehicleKEYS.com is proud to be partnering with JD Motorsports and Garrett Smithley for multiple races this season” said Joseph Mendoza, owner of VehicleKEYS.com. “We feel Garrett and JD Motorsports are perfect to represent our company. They are honest, hardworking, and talented people, just like my team at VehicleKEYS.com. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for all of us.”



“I can’t thank VehicleKEYS.com enough for believing in me enough to sign on for more races,” said Smithley. “I love this paint scheme, and the fans really love the products on VehicleKEYS.com. They have been awesome to work with, so I can’t wait to have them back at the track with us and to keep promoting their company and products.”



“It means a lot to this team that Joe and everyone at VehicleKEYS.com has chosen to continue their partnership with JD Motorsports,” said Johnny Davis, JD Motorsports team owner. “The race at Auto Club Speedway was one of the strongest races that this team has ever had, so to have a sponsor recognize that is huge for us. We have a lot to prove during the next few races, and having reliable partners like VehicleKEYS.com is going to go a long way in helping us accomplish our goals.”

