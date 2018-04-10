Lombard Brothers Team with RSS For Additional Races

RSS Racing is thrilled to welcome Lombard Bros. Gaming as the primary sponsor for Ryan Sieg at multiple races. The company was a primary sponsor for Sieg at Auto Club Speedway last month. Following a positive response from the sponsorship the company has elected to join Sieg at Bristol, Michigan, Iowa, and Road America.

Lombard Bros. Gaming is owned by twin brothers, Joseph and Zachary Lombard. The company was created to provide a safe gaming environment for all ages and skill levels as well as gamers with special needs.

Additionally, RSS Racing has hired Mike Ford to help oversee the #39 car for the remainder of 2018. Ford lead the #39 car to the XFINITY Series Chase in 2016. The veteran crew chief was with the team last weekend in Texas.

Driver Ryan Sieg is coming off his best race of the year at Texas where he qualified 11th and finished 18th. Sieg was able to gain valuable bonus points by finishing 3rd in the second stage. “It’s been a fantastic week for our race team. I’m so happy to have Lombard Gaming back with us for multiple races. I can’t thank them enough for supporting our team.,” commented Sieg. Sieg currently sits 17th in the driver standings heading to this weekend’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

RSS Racing PR