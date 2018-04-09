Vinnie Miller's Day Ends Early at Texas Motor Speedway

Vinnie Miller made his first career start at Texas Motor Speedway in Saturday’s My Bariatric Solutions 300. Unfortunately, the day ended early for miller when his No. 01 JAS Expedited Trucking Chevrolet Camaro was involved in a crash on lap fifteen of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.



Miller qualified in 33rd place for the race and was gaining ground before contact with the turn two wall sent the No. 01 Chevy to the garage. Miller was scored in 39th place at the conclusion of the race.



“I still feel like this was a somewhat successful weekend even though we didn’t get to finish,” said Miller. “Texas Motor Speedway is such a fast track, and I had so much fun learning to drive it this weekend. My JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team gave me a fast car, and my teammates and crew chief gave me great advice to help me learn the best way to drive there. I can’t wait to come back to Texas in the fall. We’re not going to let this finish slow us down. Next week we’ll roll on to Bristol and bring home a great finish. Huge thanks to JAS Expedited Trucking and Master Manufacturing for their continued support.”



Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 14th, 2018.

JDM PR