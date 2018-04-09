Ross Chastain 12th in Xfinity Series Standings After Texas

The My Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway was one of the best and worst races for Ross Chastain and team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller so far in the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.



Driving the No. 4 Flex Seal Chevrolet Camaro, Chastain qualified 15th for Saturday’s race. Chastain had a top fifteen and top ten car for most of the race, and the No. 4 team used smart pit strategy to finish Stage Two of the race in fourth place. Unfortunately, a rear gear failure sent Chastain to the garage early and relegated him to a 28th place finish. Despite his troubles, however, Chastain’s stage points were enough to boost him to 12th in Xfinity Series Driver Standings.



“It was an up-and-down day for us in Texas,” said Chastain. “It was so disappointing to have such a great car and not be able to finish. We were working on another top ten, or at least a top fifteen. But the fact that we can finish where we did and still advance in the points, that’s a real testament to how good this team is. My No. 4 guys are going to figure out what happened there at the end, and we’ll go to Bristol and get our finishes back on track.”



Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 14th, 2018.

JDM PR