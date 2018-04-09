Tough Day for Garrett Smithley at Texas Motor Speedway

Garrett Smithley had a strong run going in the My Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway before a fuel pump issue ended his race early.



Debuting new sponsors FAME and Trophy Tractor on board his No. 0 Chevrolet Camaro, Smithley placed 19th in the rain-shortened NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying. Smithley was running consistently in the top-20 though out the race, and his JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team used smart pit strategy to finish Stage Two of the race in eighth place. Unfortunately, fuel pump issues sent Smithley to the garage with 14 laps to go in the race, and the No. 0 FAME Chevy was scored in 27th place at the finish.



“This was such a fast car that it’s a real shame we didn’t get to finish,” said Smithley. “I was having so much fun during the race. My No. 0 JD Motorsports crew really brought an awesome car this week, and even though we didn’t get the finish we wanted, I’m feeling really confident about the next few races. I can’t thank FAME and Trophy Tractor enough for coming on board and for hanging out with us all weekend.”



Next up for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 14th, 2018.

JDM PR