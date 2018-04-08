GMS Racing Texas NXS Recap

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Texas Motor Speedway

Start: 15th

Stage One: 14th

Stage Two: 7th (Four stage points)

Final: 10th

Points: 8th

Additional information

- With the 10th-place finish at Texas, Gallagher and the No. 23 team collected their third top-10 of the 2018 season.

Quote

“What a whirlwind of a day for this No. 23 Allegiant team. We overcame adversity and battled back to bring home a top-10 finish here at Texas Motor Speedway. We had to start from the back of the field because of an unapproved adjustment after qualifying and made our way into the top-10. I got caught up in a little hiccup and I got spun but we recovered and got back into the top-10. I can't thank everyone at GMS Racing and GMS Fabrication for all of their hard work. I’m so pumped that we are continually showing that we are able to run with the top teams. We just need to continue this uphill climb and our goal is to make it in the Playoffs.”

GMS Racing PR