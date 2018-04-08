TMS PR
RCR Post Race Report - My Bariatric Solutions 300
08 Apr 2018 Steven B. Wilson
7 times
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Steven B. Wilson
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Steven B. Wilson
- Bobby Santos With Late Race Surge, Wins Phoenix Copper Cup 2nd Year In Row
- Mayor Jay Wagner Named Honorary Chairman of the High Point Cycling Classic benefiting the Bobby Labonte Foundation
- Newgardens Wins Phoenix Grand Prix on Late-Race Pass
- Newgarden makes late charge to Phoenix victory
- Reed Leaves the Lonestar State with a 14th-Place Finish