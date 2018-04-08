RCR Post Race Report - My Bariatric Solutions 300

"We had an extremely fast No. 2 Surface Sunscreen Chevrolet Camaro this weekend. We unloaded fast and stayed that way at the start of the race despite not getting a chance to make a qualifying run and starting from the back. We made our way into the top 10 by the end of Stage 1, collecting some valuable stage points too. After we made our first stop of the day during the stage break, it was almost like something broke on the car or we had a really bad set of tires. I was suddenly wicked loose and was doing everything I could to keep it on the track. After we pitted under another caution for four tires and chassis adjustments, we were back on track with the handling but had a lot of track position to make up. Randall (Burnett, crew chief) made some good strategy calls at the end there to get us back up toward the front at the end of the day. It feels good to be able to battle back from something like that and still earn a top-10 finish, our third one in a row too."

