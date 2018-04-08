RCR Post Race Report - My Bariatric Solutions 300

08 Apr 2018
Xfinity Series News
7 times
RCR Post Race Report - My Bariatric Solutions 300 Getty Images for NASCAR
Matt Tifft Overcomes Ill-Handling No. 2 Surface Sunscreen Chevrolet Camaro to Earn Third-Consecutive Top-10
 

 6th
 
 
 36th
 
 9th
"We had an extremely fast No. 2 Surface Sunscreen Chevrolet Camaro this weekend. We unloaded fast and stayed that way at the start of the race despite not getting a chance to make a qualifying run and starting from the back. We made our way into the top 10 by the end of Stage 1, collecting some valuable stage points too. After we made our first stop of the day during the stage break, it was almost like something broke on the car or we had a really bad set of tires. I was suddenly wicked loose and was doing everything I could to keep it on the track. After we pitted under another caution for four tires and chassis adjustments, we were back on track with the handling but had a lot of track position to make up. Randall (Burnett, crew chief) made some good strategy calls at the end there to get us back up toward the front at the end of the day. It feels good to be able to battle back from something like that and still earn a top-10 finish, our third one in a row too."
 
-Matt Tifft 
Ty Dillon Finishes 12th in the Wrangler FR / FTS International Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway
 

 12th
 
 
 7th
 
 15th
"We had a fast No. 3 Wrangler FR / FTS International Chevrolet this weekend in Texas. It had speed in both practice sessions yesterday and in qualifying this morning. My balance was pretty good to start the race. I was a little on the free side on entry and tight on exit, but my team made good changes to keep us in good position. We made a strategy call later to flip the second stage by pitting under caution with less than 10 laps to go to the break, giving us great track position to start the final stage in fifth. My balance started fading there at the end of the race, but I battled for everything I could in order to get the most out of our Camaro SS. I know this team will keep grinding, and I'm looking forward to my next race with them in Charlotte."
 
-Ty Dillon
Daniel Hemric Leads Laps, Finishes Third at Texas Motor Speedway in South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet
 

 3rd
 
 
 35th
 
 4th
"I'm really proud of Danny Stockman, all of the guys on this No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet and everyone at RCR for their efforts. It felt good to not only unload off the truck fast, but make gains all weekend long. We just missed the chance to make a qualifying lap and had to start near the rear of the field, but the car handled well and we were able to make our way to the front. Stockman made a great call in Stage 2 to pit before the break and that gave us the lead to start the final stage. We just need to keep chopping wood and improving each week. I'm really thankful that Xfinity allows us to go to Bristol next weekend and race for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. It is really an honor to be one of the four drivers racing for that bonus. We were lucky enough to win it there last year and it would be great to do it again."
 
-Daniel Hemric

TMS PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Thompson Pipe Group Driver Earns Third Straight Top-five at Texas; Qualifies for $100,000 Dash 4 Cash Prize Reed Leaves the Lonestar State with a 14th-Place Finish »
back to top