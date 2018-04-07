Harvick Finishes 19th at Texas

Race Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Brandon Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-45):

● Started 40th, finished eighth.

● The No. 98 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang started at the rear of the field due to an issue in pre-qualifying inspection.

● Harvick raced the Hunt Brother Pizza Ford into the top-10 on lap 35.

● Harvick brought the Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford to pit road for four tires, fuel and a minor chassis adjustment at the conclusion of the stage.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 46-90):

● Started 14th, finished 19th.

● Harvick and the Hunt Brothers Pizza team joined the top-five for the first time on lap 68.

● The No. 98 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford came to pit road under caution while racing in the fourth position on lap 84 for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment, but came out in 20th after several cars opted to stay out and the No. 98 team had an issue on pit road.

● The team gained one position in the final one-lap dash to the end of the stage.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 91-200):

● Started ninth, finished 19th.

● Harvick fell back to the 15th position on the restart, but battled his way into the top-10 by lap 125.

● He raced his way back up to the eighth position before pitting under green on lap 138 for four tires and fuel. The stop dropped the No. 98 to 23rd and one lap down to the leaders.

● Harvick raced his way into the top-10 on lap 148, back to the lead lap by lap 150 and up to the sixth position by lap 152.

● The team made an unscheduled pit stop under green from the sixth position to address a loose wheel and returned to the track in the 19th position, two laps down to the leaders.

Notes:

● Ryan Blaney won the My Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas by 2.327 seconds over runner-up Christopher Bell.

● Only 10 of the 40 cars entered into the race finished on the lead lap.

● The race featured eight cautions for a total of 42 laps.

● Harvick’s SHR teammate Cole Custer finished fourth and qualified for the Dash 4 Cash at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

● This was Harvick’s second NASCAR XFINITY Series start of the year for Stewart-Haas Racing with Biagi-DenBeste.

● Harvick’s next appearance in the No. 98 Ford Mustang is schedule for Michigan International Speedway on June 9.

● Chase Briscoe makes his Stewart-Haas Racing with Biagi-DenBeste debut in the No. 98 Ford next week at Bristol.

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 98 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing with Biagi-DenBeste:

“We had a fast Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang all day. We drove from the back of the field up to third at one point and we should’ve put ourselves in position to compete for the win at the end. Unfortunately, we suffered a couple loose wheels that took us out of contention and caused us to fall two laps down. That’s hard to recover from, but I’m proud of the guys for brining another fast car to the racetrack.”

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 on Saturday, April 14 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Chase Briscoe will make his debut in the No. 98 Ford Mustang. The race starts at 1 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1.

TSC PR