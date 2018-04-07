Ryan Blaney put on a clinic on Saturday afternoon to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Texas Motor Speedway, leading 132 of 200 laps to score his first Xfinity Series win of the year.

The No. 22 piloted by Blaney would lead the final 46 laps to earn Team Penske its third consecutive victory of the 2018 season.

“Our Fitzgerald Glider Kits Mustang was amazing all weekend, really,” Blaney told Fox. “We got behind a little bit getting loose on that restart (with 15 laps to go in Stage 2). With the different strategies in second stage there we had to come from behind a little bit. The car was great. … It’s finally nice to win one here in Texas.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series was back on-track after a two week break since Blaney's Team Penske teammates Joey Logano who won at California and Brad Keselowski who won at ISM Raceway.

The four Xfinity Series drivers who are eligible for the Dash 4 Cash next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway include Bell, Hemric, Custer, and Preece.

Blaney won ahead of Christopher Bell, Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer, and Ryan Preece.

Saturday was Blaney's seventh Xfinity Series victory. On Sunday, Blaney will start from the fourth position.

Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Blaney

Stage 2 Winner: Brandon Jones (wrecked on lap 99)

Next Race: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway at 1 p.m. ET on April 14 on FS1.