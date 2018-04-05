Tony Mrakovich to Make Xfinity Debut at Bristol with JGL Racing

Tony Mrakovich and Extreme Energy Solutions (EES) have teamed up with JGL Racing to run back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Series events, beginning with the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 14. Just one year after making his successful stock car debut in the ARCA Racing Series at the Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Mrakovich will reach a new milestone when he pilots the No. 28 Ford Mustang in his maiden NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race.

The significance of making his Xfinity Series debut in Thunder Valley is not lost on Mrakovich. “This is one of the toughest tracks on the circuit. Some of the sport’s most prestigious names have gone to Victory Lane here, so if you can have a good day at Bristol, you’ve accomplished quite a feat. I’m so thankful for Extreme Energy’s support on this journey and for the opportunity to run my first Xfinity race with JGL Racing.”

Bristol will mark the second time Mrakovich and EES have paired up in 2018. The Elizabethtown, Pa. native carried the Smart Emissions Reducer colors in the ARCA season-opener at the Daytona International Speedway. Mrakovich was on the verge of breaking into the top 10 in the late stages of the race when a mechanical failure relegated him to 29th place. Still, the 19-year-old gained valuable experience to face his next challenge.

“Daytona was disappointing for sure,” recalled Mrakovich. “We had a fast car and a shot at a solid finish, but at the end of the day, it’s about gaining experience. While Bristol is about as different as you can get from Daytona, I can still apply the lessons I learned.”

Extreme Energy Solutions’ flagship product, the Smart Emissions Reducer, as well as their Extreme Kleaner multi-purpose cleaners will adorn Mrakovich’s Ford Mustang at both Bristol Motor Speedway and the following week’s 250-lap race at Richmond International Raceway.

"Extreme Energy Solutions is proud to partner with Tony Mrakovich in his leap and debut into NASCAR's Xfinity Series,” said Samuel K. Burlum, CEO/President of Extreme Energy Solutions, Inc. “He has demonstrated that he has what it takes to compete on and off the track and he is a great steward of the sport. We are looking forward to a long-term relationship of having Mrakovich as one of our leading brand ambassadors for our company."

In addition to working with Mrakovich, Burlum also understands the benefits of introducing the Extreme Energy brand to NASCAR’s national platform and partners. "As much as we look forward to working with Tony, we are also excited about the many opportunities which the world of auto racing can afford to our business, and understand the value of branding our automotive technology and green consumer products throughout the racing community and beyond."

JGL Racing owner James Whitener is happy to have Mrakovich and EES onboard. “Tony is a talented young driver with a lot of potential and we’re looking forward to giving him the opportunity to compete in his first Xfinity race. We think EES is going to be a great partner with our team and NASCAR is a perfect fit for raising brand awareness for the SMART Emissions Reducer.”

Coverage for the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 14 and will be televised on FS1.

JGL Racing PR