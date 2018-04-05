Garrett Smithley Debuting New Sponsors at Texas Motor Speedway

After a two week break in the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, Garrett Smithley is eager to head to Texas Motor Speedway for the My Bariatric Solutions 300 with new, multi-race sponsor FAME making its on-track debut. Another new sponsor, Trophy Tractor, will also be on board Smithley's No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro at Texas.



The purpose of the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) is to be the driving force for developing world-class technical talent for manufacturing and other employers of technical workers. FAME strives to be a powerful conduit between industry and education. Previously, the Kentucky and Indiana FAME chapters have been on board with Smithley for select races in 2016 and 2017.



“I’m really pumped up that FAME is back on for this year for multiple races,” said Smithley. “I’ve become very passionate about FAME and what they do for my generation and future generations. With over 300 companies involved, there are a lot of great partners helping with this deal. Also, Trophy Tractor is gonna be a huge help this weekend too. Texas is becoming one of my favorite mile and a half tracks again. The more we run on the new surface, the better the racing gets and it’s incredibly fast!”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. (CST) Friday. Qualifying will start at 11:10 a.m. (CST) on Saturday, and the My Bariatric Solutions 300 will get the green flag at 2:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. ET) on FOX.

JDM PR