Matt Mills Hoping for a Rebound at Texas Motor Speedway

After two weeks off, Matt Mills is eager to get to Texas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300. He’s hoping to turn his luck around and bring home a good finish for his No. 15 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro team.



Mills has one previous start at Texas Motor Speedway having raced there in 2016 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series



“Texas is a race that I have really been looking forward to,” said Mills. “Being a rookie driver in the Xfinity Series, it’s a confidence boost to be heading to a track where I have some experience. My No. 15 team has been hit with some really bad luck the last two races, so a good finish this weekend is a must for us. I’m super thankful to these guys for all of the hard work they’ve put in during the two off-weekends, and I know they’ve got a great car ready for me to race this weekend.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. (CST) Friday. Qualifying will start at 11:10 a.m. (CST) on Saturday, and the My Bariatric Solutions 300 will get the green flag at 2:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. ET) on FOX.

JDM PR