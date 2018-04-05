Vinnie Miller Prepares for his First Race at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie contender, Vinnie Miller, has spent the last two off-weekends preparing for his first race at Texas Motor Speedway.



Miller will pilot the No. 01 JAS Expedited Trucking Chevrolet Camaro in Saturday’s My Bariatric Solutions 300.



“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the No. 01 JAS Expedited Trucking JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Xfinity Series car this weekend,” said Miller. “I enjoyed the couple weekends off, but I am ready to get back into a rhythm of back-to-back racing. Texas (Motor Speedway) is a whole new track for me. I’ve never been to or even seen the track except for the prior races I’ve been watching to try to prepare. I know it will be another learning experience. I really need to button down and see what I can do to have some solid top-20 finishes for these guys that work so hard. I’ll be talking to Garrett (Smithley) and Ross (Chastain) as much as possible to find the right lines. Hopefully, I’ll be able to have a strong finish for Johnny (Davis), the No. 01 guys, and JAS Expedited Trucking.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. (CST) Friday. Qualifying will start at 11:10 a.m. (CST) on Saturday, and the My Bariatric Solutions 300 will get the green flag at 2:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. ET) on FOX.

JDM PR