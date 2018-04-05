Ross Chastain Has High Expectations for Texas Motor Speedway

After a phenomenal race at Auto Club Speedway, Ross Chastain and team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller are feeling very confident ahead of the My Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. Flex Seal will once again be on board Chastain’s No. 4 Chevrolet Camaro for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race.



Before the two week break in the schedule, Chastain ran his most consistent race so far in the 2018 season and came home in 10th place at Auto Club Speedway. Chastain has not finished outside of the top-20 in any NASCAR Xfinity Series race so far this season.



“This is the most confident that I have ever been going to Texas,” said Chastain. “The West Coast Swing really showed how strong my No. 4 team is this year. Now we’ve had two weeks to re-group and work on the cars some more. I’ll have the same car for Texas that I had in California, so it’s going to be another exciting weekend for JD Motorsports.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. (CST) Friday. Qualifying will start at 11:10 a.m. (CST) on Saturday, and the My Bariatric Solutions 300 will get the green flag at 2:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. ET) on FOX.

JDM PR