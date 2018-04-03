Dash 4 Cash program returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series

The popular Dash 4 Cash returns to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2018 with full-time series drivers competing for a $100,000 top prize at each of the program’s four events.

In addition to the Bristol Motor Speedway, Richmond Raceway and Dover International Speedway races, Dash 4 Cash will also be available and in play for the first time at the always exciting Talladega Superspeedway.

The top four finishing full-time drivers in this Saturday’s "My Bariatrics Solutions 300" (April 7, 3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM) at Texas Motor Speedway will qualify for the first round of the Dash 4 Cash at Bristol next week. The highest finisher of the four at "The Last Great Colosseum" will earn the big $100,000 check.

The Dash 4 Cash winner and the top three full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers at the end of the race at Bristol, for a total of four contenders, will go on to race for the money at Richmond Raceway the following week and so forth, for the duration of the four-race program.

Last year, Justin Allgaier won two of the $100,000 bonuses while Daniel Hemric and William Byron each collected a $100,000 check in the incentive program.

And for the first time, Comcast will donate bonus money in honor of each Dash 4 Cash weekly winner to support the local community at the four race venues participating in the program.

In addition to the $100,000 prize money for the Dash 4 Cash winner, Comcast will donate a total of $40,000 to local organizations on behalf of the company’s Internet Essentials program.

The program is the largest in the United States in connecting low-income households online – more than 4 million households have benefitted since 2011.



FORMAT

Fulltime NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will compete for four positions in consecutive Dash 4 Cash events Bristol Motor Speedway, Richmond Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway and Dover International Speedway



The top four NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers at Texas Motor Speedway will qualify for the first Dash 4 Cash event at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Of the four competing for Dash 4 Cash, the highest finisher wins the $100,000 prize, and automatically moves on to defend the title at the next event.

The next three highest-finishing NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers, for four total competitors, will join the previous Dash 4 Cash winner to compete for the next week’s event.

INTERNET ESSENTIALS [CHARITABLE COMPONENT]

For 2018, Comcast is adding a new element to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash program.

In addition to the $100,000 awarded to each Dash 4 Cash winner, Comcast will also donate a total of $40,000 to local organizations within race markets on behalf of the Internet Essentials program.

Comcast’s Internet Essentials is the nation’s largest program for getting low-income households online, having connected 4 million low-income Americans since 2011. The $40,000 total donation from Comcast will help promote Internet and technology adoption among low-income Americans.



NASCAR PR