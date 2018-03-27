Estes Express Lines and State Water Heaters Join Burton at RCR

Estes Express Lines and State Water Heaters will join Jeb Burton for select races at Richard Childress Racing during the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Burton, who is part of the multi-driver Xfinity lineup for RCR alongside Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Shane Lee and Brendan Gaughan, will first hit the track during Richmond Raceway's April event.

"Estes Express Lines and State Water Heaters have supported me throughout my racing career, and it means a lot to me as I join RCR for several events this season," said Burton. "I'm looking forward to having them along for the ride and hosting their customers, employees and guests at the race track."

Estes Express Lines has partnered with Burton for the past five years across his NASCAR national touring career. The Virginia-based company is one of the leading, full-service freight transportation providers and offers a range of shipping options, such as LTL, time critical and global solutions.

Estes, which joins Richard Childress Racing as a multi-race primary partner for Burton's time at the wheel, will also serve as an associate partner with the team for additional races during the 2018 season.

"Estes is proud to have its name on a Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro and support Jeb as he takes the next step in his racing career," said Rob Estes, President and CEO of Estes Express Lines. "The Burton and Estes families share deep Virginia roots, and we love nothing more than cheering for the home team."

Also supporting Burton as he takes the driver's seat in the RCR Chevy Camaro is State Water Heaters, a brand which has been involved with the Burton family since 2007, including Burton's NASCAR debut in 2012. A leader in the water heating industry, State also partnered with Jeb's father, Ward, during his racing career and has supported the endeavors involving his wildlife foundation.

For additional information on today's announcement, and all that's happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com.

