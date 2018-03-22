RCR Reinstates Xfinity Series Crew Chief Nick Harrison

Richard Childress Racing has reinstated NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief Nick Harrison after serving a five-race suspension stemming from a violation at Daytona International Speedway in February. Harrison, who has been with RCR since 2013, will resume crew chief responsibilities for the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro SS at Texas Motor Speedway on April 8.

"I'm looking forward to being back with my team and winning races after my five-race suspension," Harrison said.

RCR would like to thank Brandon Thomas for taking the helm in Harrison's absence. Thomas and driver Austin Dillon scored a season's best fourth-place finish last weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

RCR PR