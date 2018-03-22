RCR Reinstates Xfinity Series Crew Chief Nick Harrison

22 Mar 2018
Xfinity Series News
24 times
RCR Reinstates Xfinity Series Crew Chief Nick Harrison

Richard Childress Racing has reinstated NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief Nick Harrison after serving a five-race suspension stemming from a violation at Daytona International Speedway in February. Harrison, who has been with RCR since 2013, will resume crew chief responsibilities for the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro SS at Texas Motor Speedway on April 8.

"I'm looking forward to being back with my team and winning races after my five-race suspension," Harrison said.
 
RCR would like to thank Brandon Thomas for taking the helm in Harrison's absence. Thomas and driver Austin Dillon scored a season's best fourth-place finish last weekend at Auto Club Speedway.
 
RCR PR
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Garrett Smithley Finishes 23rd in the Roseanne 300
back to top