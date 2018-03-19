Garrett Smithley Finishes 23rd in the Roseanne 300

Garrett Smithley, driving the No. 0 VehicleKEYS.com Chevrolet Camaro, brought home a top-25 finish in Saturday’s Roseanne 300 at Auto Club Speedway.



Smithley had a strong lap in NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying and started the race in 25th place. The No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team finished the race in 23rd place.



“I’m so proud of how this team has done in every race out west,” said Smithley. “The West Coast Swing is always tough on teams this size, but every single one of these guys worked their tails off to get us through. We ran three clean races, and we got a solid finish today at Auto Club Speedway. I’m so thankful to VehicleKEYS.com for giving me a chance. I’m really hoping to see them on for more races this year. I’m ready to be home for a couple weeks, and I’m looking forward to racing in Texas.”



The NASCAR Xfinity Series will take a two-week break before heading to Texas Motor Speedway for the My Bariatric Solutions 300 on April 7th, 2018.

JDM PR