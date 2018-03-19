Ross Chastain Scores A Top Ten Finish In California

The Roseanne 300 at Auto Club Speedway was one to remember for driver Ross Chastain and team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller. Chastain, driving the No. 4 Future Media Sales / Daley Technology Systems Chevrolet Camaro, ran his most consistent race so far in the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season and came home in 10th place.



Chastain started the weekend off strong by qualifying in 13th place. The No. 4 team ran in the top-ten for most of the race, earning playoff points at the end of stage one of the Roseanne 300.



“We ran this same car at Vegas, and it was fast there, but my team improved on it so much for this weekend,” said Chastain. “I can’t thank Future Media Sales, RM Parks, and Daley Technology Services enough for everything they’ve done. Tires are a huge deal at this track, so without their support, there’s no way we would’ve had enough fresh sets of tires to be as competitive as we were. I’m really proud of Johnny Davis and all of the guys who work here. I don’t know how these guys are even awake as hard as they’ve been working to get us through this West Coast Swing. I’m glad to be able to give them a race finish to be proud of.”



The NASCAR Xfinity Series will take a two-week break before heading to Texas Motor Speedway for the My Bariatric Solutions 300 on April 7th, 2018.

JDM PR