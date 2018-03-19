Matt Mills Day Ends Early at Auto Club Speedway

Rookie driver Matt Mills had a tough day at Auto Club Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Roseanne 300. Mills, driving the No. 15 Flex Glue Chevrolet Camaro for team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, was scored in 37th place after contact with the wall on lap 33 ended his day early.



Mills qualified inside the top-30 for his first start at Auto Club Speedway, but a blown tire sent him into the wall, ending his race.



“It has been really tough having such bad luck these past two weekends,” said Mills. “Hopefully, we’ve got all of our bad luck out of the way early. It will be great to have the next two weeks off to regroup, and we’ll go to Texas with a clean slate. I’m so proud of my No. 15 crew for all of their hard work getting us through the West Coast Swing, and I’m very thankful to Flex Seal and Flex Glue for their continued support.”



The NASCAR Xfinity Series will take a two-week break before heading to Texas Motor Speedway for the My Bariatric Solutions 300 on April 7th, 2018.

JDM PR