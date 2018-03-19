Vinnie Miller finishers 27th In His First Race at Auto Club Speedway

Rookie driver Vinnie Miller finished up his first West Coast Swing with a clean race at Auto Club Speedway. Miller, driving the No. 01 JAS Expedited Trucking Chevrolet Camaro, finished Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Roseanne 300 in 27th place.



Miller qualified for the race in 34th place, but hard work from his No. 01 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller crew helped make the car better throughout the race.



“We had a pretty solid run at Auto Club Speedway this past weekend,” said Miller. “The track is similar to Michigan (International Speedway), but not exactly the same. I really learned a ton from the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller teammates and my spotter Tyler Green. They were able to help me realize I could utilize the whole track to gain more speed. I am looking forward for a couple weeks off to get ready for Texas. I can’t thank Tony and Lisa Freeland enough for coming on board with JAS Expedited Trucking last weekend in California.”



The NASCAR Xfinity Series will take a two-week break before heading to Texas Motor Speedway for the My Bariatric Solutions 300 on April 7th, 2018.

JDM PR