Logano & Team Penske Win at Fontana

Joey Logano raced to the front of the field, in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Roseanne 300, leading 139 of the 150 lap race. Powered by the Ford FR9 Carb V8 engine, Logano drove the Ford Mustang across the finish line to record his 29th career NXS win and Roger Penske’s first win in the Xfinity series at Fontana.



“Congratulations to Joey and Roger,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “The team was well prepared and the car was fast from the first practice. Joey showcased the talent of Team Penske and drove up 15 positions within two laps to put himself in position to win.”



“It’s one of those races where you feel relieved when you win. It wasn’t a cheerful one—you’re supposed to win when you have a car that fast,” Logano commented in Victory Lane. “I’ve got to just thank Discount Tire, Ford and Roush Yates Engines, amazing.” Logano took command of the race five laps into the race, when he took the lead for the first time on his way to winning all three Stages of the race and leading 278 miles of the 300-mile race.



The seventh caution of the day came out with 11 laps to go. The No. 22 restarted second on the inside of the front row, with nine to go and dialed up the Ford FR9 horsepower to take the lead one final time and pulled away from the field to win by 1.429 seconds over Justin Allgaier.



Team Penske’s Ford Mustangs won back-to-back races to close out NASCAR’s Western swing with fellow Penske teammate Brad Keselowski winning at the ISM Raceway in Phoenix.



Stewart-Haas Racing Xfinity driver Cole Custer and JGL Racing Kaz Grala also had a solid day finishing P6 and P14 respectively.



NASCAR heads to the first short track of the season for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this weekend in Martinsville, Virginia. Reference the full 2018 schedule on www.roushyates.com.



RYE PR