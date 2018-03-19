GMS Racing Fontana NXS Recap

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Auto Club Speedway

Start: 15th

Stage one: 17th

Stage two: 13th

Finish: 11th

Points: 7th

Additional Info

- This 11th-place finish marks Gallagher's fifth top-15 of the 2018 season.

Quote

“I was struggling with a tight-handing condition center and late exit of the corners for the first part of the day. Chad (Norris, crew chief) did a great job calling the shots on the pit box to get the handling close to where I needed it to be. The west coast swing was pretty good to us with a top-10 at Las Vegas and top-15’s at both Phoenix and Fontana. I can’t thank my GMS Racing crew enough for the hard work they have put in these past three weeks. I know they are ready for some time off and so am I.”

GMS Racing PR