GMS Racing Fontana NXS Recap

18 Mar 2018
Xfinity Series News
68 times
GMS Racing Fontana NXS Recap Getty Images for NASCAR

Spencer Gallagher
No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro
Auto Club Speedway

 

Start: 15th
Stage one: 17th
Stage two: 13th
Finish: 11th
Points: 7th

 

Additional Info
- This 11th-place finish marks Gallagher's fifth top-15 of the 2018 season.

 

Quote
“I was struggling with a tight-handing condition center and late exit of the corners for the first part of the day. Chad (Norris, crew chief) did a great job calling the shots on the pit box to get the handling close to where I needed it to be. The west coast swing was pretty good to us with a top-10 at Las Vegas and top-15’s at both Phoenix and Fontana. I can’t thank my GMS Racing crew enough for the hard work they have put in these past three weeks. I know they are ready for some time off and so am I.”

 

GMS Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Boyd Caps Off West Coast Swing with a Solid Run Logano & Team Penske Win at Fontana »
back to top